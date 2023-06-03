A car driver, frustrated with fans blocking the road, plowed into a crowd, resulting in chaos and injuries in Turkey's Osmaniye. In a video, the driver can be seen reversing his car before driving it towards the people. The driver fled from the scene soon after, creating panic. According to the reports, the incident occurred during the celebrations held in the district at night after the championship of the yellow and red teams. The video of the incident has gone viral. Authorities are investigating the incident. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Sivrice, No Casualties Reported.

Turkey Road Rage Video:

man fed up with celebrations blocking the traffic. (bursa, turkey) pic.twitter.com/7RccdWrmfU — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)