Sivrice, April 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Hits Bengkulu, No Casualties Reported.

The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396°N 39.194°E, respectively. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Jolts New Britain Region, No Casualty Reported.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

