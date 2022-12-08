The US House of Representatives passed the bill protecting same-sex marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the US Congress by voting. The US House of Representatives held voting on Bill Protecting Same-sex Marriage. The bill passed by the Congress House will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act 1996 (DOMA) and will recognise same-sex marriages in US. The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) is also facing criticism from Catholic leaders as the bill will not provide protection to those believing that marriage is between a man and a woman. Also Read | RFMA: Watch Live Streaming of US House of Representatives Holding Vote on Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage.

