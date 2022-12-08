The US House of Representatives is holding the vote on Bill Protecting Same-sex Marriage. The bill, if passed, will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act 1996 (DOMA) and will recognise same-sex marriages in US. The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) is also facing criticism from Catholic leaders as the bill will not provide protection to those believing that marriage is between a man and a woman. Watch live streaming of the voting from the House of Representatives. Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage Bill: 'Will Proudly Sign It Into Law', Says US President Joe Biden As Senate Clears Respect for Marriage Act.

LIVE: House of Representatives holds vote on bill protecting same-sex marriage https://t.co/tU3gKjV2tL — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2022

