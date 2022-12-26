Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday took to Twitter and said that he had a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even wished him a successful G20 presidency. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation," he said. The Ukrainian President also thanked PM Modi for humanitarian aid and support in the United Nations. India to Assume G20 Presidency Today, 100 Monuments to Be Illuminated.

Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi for for Humanitarian Aid and Support

I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2022

