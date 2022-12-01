India will assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping today. On this occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7. The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place. India To Formally Takeover G20 Presidency on December 1; Over 100 Monuments To Be Lit Up With G20 Logo

Check Tweet:

