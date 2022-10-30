At least 151 people died including 19 foreigners in Seoul's Itaewon as huge crowds stampeded at Halloween parties, officials said. Tens of thousands of revelers had poured into the Itaewon nightclub district on Saturday night to enjoy South Korea's first Halloween celebration since crowd limits and face mask rules imposed by the Covid pandemic were lifted. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead

UPDATE: Death toll from Seoul Halloween crush rises to 151, including 19 foreigners - Yonhap — BNO News (@BNONews) October 30, 2022

