In a shocking incident, around 50 people collapsed after overcrowding at Halloween Party in Seoul's Itaewon. As per report, around 20 people are feared dead after stampede at the party. In the video, it can be seen many people are receiving CPR after they collapsed due to stampede at the event in Itaewon. Further details are awaited. Also Read | Itaewon Shocker: Around 50 People Collapse During Halloween Party Due to Overcrowding (Video).

Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party

Video shows many people receiving CPR after stampede at Halloween party in Itaewon, Seoul; number of victims not yet known ⚠️: Viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/H6iajwMxJ6 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 29, 2022

20 Feared Dead After Stampede in Seoul

BREAKING: At least 20 dead in Seoul stampede — BNO News (@BNONews) October 29, 2022

