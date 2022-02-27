Reports of financial director of Gazprom dying by suicide in Saint Petersburg today has turned out be a bit inaccurate as though there has been a death but the deceased who has died by suicide has been identified as 61-year-old Alexander Tyulakov, Deputy General Director of the Unified Settlement Center (UCC) of Gazprom for corporate security. Gazprom is a Russian majority state owned multinational energy corporation.

See Tweet:

UPDATE: Widespread reports that Gazprom's 'financial director' has died, of suicide or otherwise, are not accurate. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 27, 2022

He was NOT the "Financial Dir. of Gazprom" Deceased identified as 61-year-old Alexander Tyulakov, Deputy General Director of the Unified Settlement Center (UCC) of Gazprom for corporate security. #misinformation starts at home with idiots who don't read Russian. — Louis Prowe (@lifeofprowe) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)