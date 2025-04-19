US President Donald Trump said he was having a very good conversation with China. Recently, the US-China trade war took a new turn, and the conversation between these two countries could hint at lower tariff rates on imports after mutual understanding. The United States imposed up to 245% tariffs on China after it retaliated against the previous rates. China also said that it would not back down soon. However, Donald Trump hinted at a possible rate pullback. White House Blames COVID-19 ‘Lab Leak’ Origins on China, Slams Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci.

Nice Conversation Going With China, Said Donald Trump

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says we have very nice conversations going on with China. It's like really very good. pic.twitter.com/POoAHBzHk4 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 18, 2025

