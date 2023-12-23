A Hindu temple in California, United States, was defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans. The incident took place in Newark city on Thursday night. The US Department of State has condemned the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and said that those responsible for the incident will be held accountable. India had earlier strongly condemned the incident and said that it has sought quick action. EAM S Jaishankar Condemns Defacing of Hindu Temple in US, Says Separatists Should Not Be Given Space.

US Condemns Vandalism of Hindu Temple

We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable: US Department of State pic.twitter.com/nR7thcZj0Y — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

