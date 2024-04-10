On Wednesday, April 10, the US government said that consumer inflation continued to accelerate in March 2024. Consumer inflation has reduced the chances of an early interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The US Labor Department said that the annual consumer price index (CPI) came in at 3.5 percent in March, up by 0.3 percentage points from February, reports Insider Paper. On the other hand, the widely-watched inflation measure, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose at an annual rate of 3.8 percent. 2024 Outlook: US and Global Economy May Face Major Challenges.

