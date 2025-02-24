The Donald Trump administration is reportedly preparing to bring back the pandemic-era Title 42 policy, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the U.S. border under the pretext of preventing the spread of infectious diseases. According to a new report, the administration is considering citing tuberculosis and other health risks as grounds for turning migrants away. Title 42, first implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, was used to deny entry to thousands of asylum seekers without traditional immigration proceedings. While the policy was previously justified as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump administration now appears to be reviving it with concerns over tuberculosis and other potential diseases. Critics argue that the move is a political manoeuvre rather than a genuine public health measure. Immigration advocates warn that reinstating Title 42 could block migrants from seeking asylum and lead to humanitarian concerns at the border. However, supporters of the policy claim it is necessary to protect public health and maintain border security. The Biden administration had previously ended Title 42, replacing it with new immigration policies. If reinstated, the measure could significantly impact the current approach to handling migrants at the southern border. Donald Trump-Led Administration Puts USAID Staffers on Leave Worldwide, Fires at Least 1,600.

Donald Trump Administration Plans to Revive Title 42

