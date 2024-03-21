In a dramatic incident on Wednesday evening, a hot air balloon collided with live power lines and crashed in Rochester, Minnesota in US. The balloon had four passengers on board at the time of the crash, all of whom sustained minor injuries. A video capturing the shocking moment of the crash has since been circulating on social media. The crash took place near the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 63, specifically between the exits for 40th Street Southeast and 48th Street Southeast. The authorities are likely to conduct an investigation into the incident. Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mid-Air In Mexico, Two Dead, One Injured (Watch Video).

Hot Air Balloon Crash in US

WATCH: Hot air balloon crashes in Rochester, Minnesota after hitting power lines. 4 people survived with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/rvavacjAUW — BNO News (@BNONews) March 21, 2024

