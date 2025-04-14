In a bizarre incident, the staff at a local auto shop were left stunned after an unidentified object pierced clean through the roof and landed inside the premises in New Jersey in the US. The dramatic moment was captured by several doorbell cameras in the area, which recorded a sudden flash of light as the object made impact. The nature and origin of the object remain unknown, and authorities are probing the incident. Alien Attack Turned Soviet Soldiers to Stone? CIA Website Reveals Soviet-Era Document Detailing Alleged Attack by Aliens After 'UFO' Was Shot Down.

Mysterious Object Pierces Roof of New Jersey Auto Shop

🚨🇺🇸FIREBALL FROM SPACE CRASHES INTO NJ AUTO SHOP—ALIENS?? MAYBE?? So picture this: it’s 2:30 a.m. in New Jersey. Everything’s chill... until a giant fireball straight-up crashes through the roof of an auto shop like it's auditioning for a Marvel movie. Security cams caught… https://t.co/Eq9mCUXL6f pic.twitter.com/zs3XoTnFRt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 13, 2025

Video Shows Mysterious Object Piercing Through Roof of New Jersey Auto Shop

JUST IN - A mysterious object fell from the sky, damaging an auto shop in South Jersey. Security footage captured what appeared to be a fireball, according to ABC station WPVI. pic.twitter.com/xv2IToKHRk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 13, 2025

