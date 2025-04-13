A resurfaced CIA document has reignited interest in a chilling 1989–1990 incident in Siberia, where 23 Soviet soldiers were allegedly turned to stone after a UFO encounter. Declassified in 2000, the 250-page report describes how soldiers shot down an unidentified craft during military exercises. Five humanoid aliens reportedly emerged, merged into a glowing sphere, and emitted a blinding white light, petrifying most of the unit. Two survivors claimed the light transformed their comrades into limestone-like statues. The remains and UFO debris were taken to a secret lab near Moscow. The bizarre account was recently discussed on Josh Hooper’s Evil podcast, reviving debate over alien technology. A CIA officer stated, “If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case.” Alien Life Existed on Mars? Secret CIA Documents Claim Red Planet Was Populated by 'Very Large People' Who Built Pyramids.

Soviet Soldiers Turned to Stone After UFO Encounter?

JUST IN - A declassified document posted to the CIA’s website is raising eyebrows with claims of an alleged UFO attack on Soviet forces, Fox News reports pic.twitter.com/4lvEyD5KKp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)