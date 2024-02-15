The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has expressed serious concerns over Russia’s plans to deploy a nuclear weapon in space, according to recent intelligence reports. This development is seen as a significant threat to national security. The intelligence, verified by multiple sources, indicates that Russia is advancing on a new, space-based nuclear weapon designed to potentially threaten America’s extensive satellite network. The exact nature of the threat remains classified. In light of these developments, the committee has urged President Joe Biden to declassify the information, allowing for an open discussion on how the U.S. and its allies should respond. The White House has yet to provide further details or comment on the matter. US House Intelligence Committee Identifies ‘Serious National Security Threat’, Urges President Joe Biden to Disclose Details.

Russia Planning Space-Based Nuclear Weapon

BREAKING: ABC reports that the new “serious national security threat” reported today by House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner is a nuclear weapon in space. ABC’s sources say Russia wants to put a nuke in space as a weapon to be used against satellites pic.twitter.com/NumkxGNpQU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 14, 2024

US Official Warns of Threat

U.S. House Intelligence Committee says it’s aware of a “serious national security threat,” calls on Biden to make it public pic.twitter.com/cjJ7Lei1bB — BNO News (@BNONews) February 14, 2024

