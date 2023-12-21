A 71-year-old man from Oklahoma, United States was recently declared innocent after spending 48 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. According to a report in Insider Paper, the man identified as Glynn Simmons, reportedly served more time behind bars before he was exonerated than any other inmate in the history of the United States. Simmons, who is black was released in July after he served a total of 48 years, one month, and 18 days in prison. United States Has Deepened Partnership With India; Elevated Cooperation Through Quad, Says US State Secretary Antony Blinken (Watch Video).

Man Declared Innocent After 48 Years in US

NEW 🚨 Oklahoma man declared innocent after spending 48 years in prison https://t.co/0uY8TtU9hi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

