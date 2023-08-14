In a tragic incident, a MiG-23 fighter jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan show on Sunday. Fortunately, the pilots ejected safely from the crashed jet before dropping it. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the two pilots ejecting from the plane as it started to smoke. Moments later, fire briefly comes out of the aircraft, the video shows. The incident is under investigation. US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

NOW - MiG-23 aircraft crashes during an air show in Michigan.pic.twitter.com/UVPGNh0viZ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2023

A plane has crashed during air show in Michigan Pilots seen ejecting out of the plane 🎥 Sherlyn Johnson on Facebook#breakingnews #airshow #plane #breaking #news pic.twitter.com/MwKtiG2CR3 — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) August 13, 2023

