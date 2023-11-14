Interstate 70 near Route 310 in Ohio's Licking County was shut down after a fiery accident involving a bus and a semi-truck. At least three people were killed, and 15 were rushed to the hospital. A location photo emerging on social media shows the back of a passenger bus on fire, and a semi-truck behind the bus also appears to have been involved in the crash. More details are awaited. US Plane Crash: Five American Soldiers Killed After Military Aircraft Crashes in Mediterranean Sea During Training.

US Road Crash:

3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, emergency official says — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) November 14, 2023

US Road Accident:

🚨#BREAKING🚨 Mass Casualty event has been declared in Etna, Ohio. Greyhound bus and semi truck involved accident on INTERSTATE 70 @ MM 118. ‼️TRIAGE OF 30 PATIENTS, ADVISING ALL TRAUMAS GOING BY GROUND - 15 EMS UNITS REQUESTED + STATE FIRE MARSHAL - CREWS HAD HEAVY FIRE ON… pic.twitter.com/R5PjvsclzG — TinAlerts (@TinAlerts) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)