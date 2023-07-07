A man allegedly shot himself after crashing into a jewellery store in California's Hanford on Thursday. The incident occurred at 2:00 pm, said police adding they responded to a call regarding a pickup truck driving into Candice & Co jewellery store at 117 W 7th Street, between Douty St and Irwin Court. Authorities have not released further details regarding the crash or the man’s state of mind as it is under investigation. Gun Violence in US: 216 Mass Shootings and 6,692 Deaths So Far in 2023, Says Report.

Man Shoots Himself After Crashing Pick-Up Truck Into Jewellery Store

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple individuals injured after a man deliberately crashed into a jewellery store before fatally shooting himself⁰⁰📌#Hanford | #California⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities are on the scene after multiple individuals sustained injuries when a man deliberately… pic.twitter.com/wi4y9kLtAC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 6, 2023

