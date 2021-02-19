Tiruchirappalli, February 19: A 34-year-old man was awarded triple death sentence by a local court in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Thursday for raping and murdering a 17-year-old boy with learning disabilities. The rape and murder took place at Keeranur in December 2019. The convict, Danish Patel, is a native of Gujarat. He was working as a daily-wager at a stone crusher unit. Shabnam, Who Killed 7 Family Members With Her Lover, May be 1st Woman to be Hanged in India After Independence; Know All About Her Case.

According to a report, Patel was living in a village near to the stone crusher unit. Police said he took the boy, who was his neighbour, to an isolated place on his motorcycle and sexually assaulted him. He also inserted plant stems into the victim's anus which caused internal injuries. The boy died 18 days after the incident due to multiple organ failure. Patna: School Principal and a Teacher Gets Death Sentence for Raping Class 5 Student.

Police arrested Patel on the same day and booked him under sections 5(k), 5(i) and 5(j) of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) (amendment) act 2019 for taking advantage of a child’s mental disability, and penetrative sexual assault causing internal injuries. Police also charged him under sections 363 (abduction) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, according to the report.

The charge sheet was filed in February last year. After trial, district judge R Sathya found Patel guilty and awarded him triple death sentence under all the three sections of the POCSO act. A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on him. The judge also announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh for the victim’s family and directed the state government to give an additional Rs 3 lakh.

