In a late-night shooting outside INTEGRIS Health Enid hospital in Oklahoma, two people, including the gunman, were killed after police responded to reports of gunfire on Sunday, August 17. The incident unfolded near West Owen K Garriott Road and South Van Buren Street, where officers were fired upon as they arrived at the scene. Police confirmed that no officers were injured during the exchange, though one victim and the suspect lost their lives. A heavy police presence was captured in videos shared on social media, showing the scale of the response. Authorities have not released the identities of those killed as investigations continue. New York Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 8 Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn; Investigation Launched (Watch Video).

Oklahoma Hospital Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

Police Respond to Shooting at INTEGRIS Health Enid

Active shooter at Integris Health Enid Hospital, Oklahoma Heavy police presence, hospital on lockdown, security guard injured Victim count unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/6CTb2t1pMU — RT (@RT_com) August 18, 2025

