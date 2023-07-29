In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, at least four people have been shot outside a supermarket in Seattle, Washington State. As per reports, the shooting was reported at a Rainier Beach Safeway on Friday night. Reportedly, the grocery store is located at 9200 Rainier Avenue South. The Seattle Police Department has requested people to stay out of the area. US Mass Shooting Video: 17 People Shot in Illinois’ Willowbrook.

BREAKING: At least four people have been shot outside a supermarket in Seattle, Washington State. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 29, 2023

JUST IN: At least 4 people shot outside Safeway supermarket in Seattle — BNO News (@BNONews) July 29, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple People have been Shot Inside and Outside of a Safeway Shopping Centerside 📌#Seattle | #Washington Currently multiple law enforcements and other emergency personnels are on the scene to a mass shooting as multiple people have been shot at a Safeway… pic.twitter.com/FanCtEd9Y3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2023

