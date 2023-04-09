Two Wisconsin police officers were killed in a shooting during a traffic stop on Saturday, authorities said. A suspect also died in the incident. The situation unfolded at about 3:38 p.m. local time, when an officer with the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WDOJ). At some point during the stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, the WDOJ said, and the Chetek officer along with a Cameron Police Department officer were both struck. The two officers died at the scene, the WDOJ said. Oklahoma Shooting: No Threat Found After Shots Reported in University Campus.

Wisconsin Shooting:

2 police officers shot and killed during traffic stop in Cameron, Wisconsin. Suspect dead — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 9, 2023

