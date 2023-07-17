Following the derailment of a train hauling hazardous chemicals outside of Philadelphia, homes were being evacuated early on Monday. Just before five o'clock on Monday, a 40-car CSX Norfolk Southern goods train derailed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, bringing emergency personnel to the Whitemarsh Township suburb. A Level 2 hazmat response was required because 15 to 20 of the wrecked trains were transporting dangerous goods, according to Fox 29. Although there was no immediate threat to the public, authorities ordered the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses early on Monday morning. In pictures from the disaster, many vehicles can be seen falling off the tracks, which are shown to have twisted. US Train Derailment: Train Derails and Falls Apart Near Verdigris in Oklahoma, No Casualty Reported, Video Goes Viral.

US Train Derailment Video

Fox News Alert: Evacuations as a 40-car freight train derails #Breaking #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/HfZmicjzD0 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 17, 2023

JUST IN - Level 2 hazmat response prompted and homes evacuated after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed outside of Philadelphia. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)