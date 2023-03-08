In an unfortunate incident that took place in the United States, a train derailed in Oklahoma. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening. Soon after the incident was reported, emergency crews were seen responding to the train derailment which took place near Verdigris in Oklahoma. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 54-second video clip shows the train derailing and falling off railway tracks. Reports said that the train cars were empty when the incident took place. Luckily, the train did not have any hazardous materials. An investigation has begun in connection with the matter. Marijuana To Be Legalised in Oklahoma? US State Rejects Proposal To Legalise Cannabis.

Train Derails Near Verdigris

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to a train derailment⁰⁰📌#Verdigris | #Oklahoma ⁰⁰Multiple emergency crews have been dispatched to the site of a train derailment in Verdigris, Oklahoma this evening . Officials say the incident has been contained. According to… https://t.co/k2Ps6sX6en pic.twitter.com/N73oREdpUR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2023

Train Had a Little Oopsy-Daisy

