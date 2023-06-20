The attack on a 73-year-old woman and her granddaughter, a mino under the age of 15, on Monday in Bordeaux resulted in the arrest of a suspect, according to the initial reports. In a recently surfaced video, an elderly woman and her granddaughter were victims of an attack 'of rare violence' on Monday in Bordeaux. Meanwhile, the suspect had been taken to prison. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Dragged by Hair in Raipur (Watch Video).

Violent Attack Caught on Camera in France

Violent attack in Bordeaux, France, earlier today. The perpetrator was known to police and arrested. pic.twitter.com/y4UsjGB6OH — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)