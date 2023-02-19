A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows a man dragging a woman by her hair on a busy road in Raipur of Chhattisgarh. According to media reports, the man first attacked the woman with a sharp weapon before dragging her around in the city. In the video, blood stains can be seen on the woman's clothes. More details are awaited. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Held by Hair and Dragged Outside Temple in Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Dragged by Hair in Raipur:

पहले गंडासे से सर फाड़ा, पूरे शरीर पर हमला किया और फिर पूरे रायपुर में लड़की को घसीटते हुए चलता रहा। डेढ़ घंटे तक यह तमाशा चलता रहा और छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस कुछ ना कर सकी। लड़की की हालत नाज़ुक बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/jdUKV5jYuy — Shobhna Yadav (@ShobhnaYadava) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)