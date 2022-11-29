In a shocking incident that took place in Thailand, a British tourist was hit by pickup truck at pedestrian crossing in Pattaya. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the British tourist can be seen crossing the road when all of a sudden a pickup truck comes and hits him. Instead of waiting to help the injured man, the pickup trucks flees from the spot. As per reports, the white pickup truck rammed into 74-year-old Peter Palmer, a British pensioner who made his way across a zebra crossing in Chonburi, Thailand. The incident took place on Monday. Reportedly, Palmer made it halfway across the pedestrian crossing when the pickup truck rammed into him as it drove through a red light. Tesla Car Crash Video: Model Y Takes Off at High Speed While Trying To Park in China, Swerves and Crashes After Killing Two People; CCTV Footages Go Viral.

British tourist hit by pickup truck

Pattaya: British tourist hit by pickup truck at pedestrian crossing pic.twitter.com/JbtuOoiRHc#Thailand — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) November 29, 2022

