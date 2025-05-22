Japan's Mount Sakurajima erupted again today, May 22, sending plumes of ash high into the sky. The eruption in Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu, which occurred around 12:40 PM, was captured on camera and has since surfaced on social media. This latest eruption follows multiple recent bursts from one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. Earlier this month, ash from the volcano reached up to 3,000 meters, causing flight cancellations at Kagoshima Airport. The ongoing volcanic activity has disrupted air travel and stranded hundreds of passengers in the region. Volcano Erupts in Japan: Mount Sakurajima Spews Ash 3,000 Metres High, Disrupts Air Travel Across Kagoshima (Watch Video).

Mount Sakurajima Erupts Again

This afternoon: 12:40 A volcanic eruption took place at Sakurajima in Kyushu, Japan.. pic.twitter.com/YkAsEjIJrY — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 22, 2025

