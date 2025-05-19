Mount Sakurajima erupted, sending ash up to 3,000 metres high and disrupting air travel in Japan's Kagoshima. One of Japan's most active volcanoes, Mount Sakurajima, erupted several times last week. As per reports, the volcanic activity began on May 15, leading to the cancellation of 25 flights at Kagoshima Airport and stranding hundreds of passengers. Operations were suspended after ash drifted toward the airport, prompting overnight runway assessments. A viral video showed the volcano’s dramatic eruption during sunset on May 19, with ash plumes visibly billowing. Volcano Erupts in Japan Video: Mount Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Smoke High Into the Sky.

Mount Sakurajima Erupts in Japan

As the sun sets in Japan, Sakurajima continues with intermittent eruptions 🌋 pic.twitter.com/8LZD3wdTWo — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 19, 2025

