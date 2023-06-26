Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that there will be no presidential election in the country before the end of the war. The development comes a few after Russia witnessed a coup when the Wagner Group rebelled against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Military. Amid all of this, US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and discussed the recent events in Russia. The White House said that the two leaders also discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive as President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance. Ukraine, India Discuss Implementation of Zelenskyy-PM Modi's Agreements.

No Presidential Election Before the End of the War

🇺🇦 Ukraine's Zelensky says there will not be a presidential election in the country before the end of the war. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 26, 2023

