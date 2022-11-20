The Paris Olympic Committee have revealed Phrygian Caps as the official mascots of the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics. These caps are a celebration of the spirit of the French Revolution. Both the caps have been designed in a pretty unique manner, with them having googly eyes with ribbons attached, having the colours of the France national flag. While the Phrygian Cap for the Paralympic Games is seen having a prosthetic right leg.

Official Mascots for Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games Revealed:

WATCH: The Paris Olympic committee unveiled the mascot of the 2024 games: a Phrygian cap, as organizers look to celebrate the French Revolution's spirit https://t.co/bBIwYYBavopic.twitter.com/v8OCafxrsK — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2022

