Steve Smith's credentials as a Test batter are undebatable. However, Smith's place in the Australian national cricket team's T20I side remains up in the air. In an interaction with 7Cricket, the 36-year-old has opened up about his T20 plans and has set a clear goal in mind, which is 'try and play' cricket at Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles. Smith made a return to T20 cricket in BBL 2024-25 with Sydney Sixers, and is all set to feature for Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025, with hopes of keeping his LA Olympics 2028 dreams alive. In 67 T20Is for Australia, Smith has amassed 1,094 runs, while in 258 T20s, the technically sound batter has scored 5,806 runs, which include four tons. Cricket at Olympics 2028: Schedule, Format, Teams and All You Need To Know About Cricket at LA28.

Steve Smith Targets LA Olympics 2028

With #TheHundred about to get underway, Steve Smith has his long-term goal: Play at the 2028 LA Olympics 🥇 pic.twitter.com/g0FB8LeHQw — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)