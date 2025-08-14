Dr Vece Paes, a member of the India men's national hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and father of Indian tennis great Leander Paes, has passed away at 80 on Thursday, August 14. Dr Vece Paes was born in Goa in the year 1945 and apart from hockey, Dr Vece Paes also participated in other sports, playing divisional football, cricket and rugby as well. He also served as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002. Dr Vece Paes later forged a career in sports medicine and administration. He worked with the BCCI (Board of Control of Cricket in India), where he led the anti-doping unit. Dr Vece Paes also worked with the ACC (Asian Cricket Council). Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj Become First Asian Male Tennis Players to Be Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame, Celebrate Achievement By Showing Off Their Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Dr Vece Paes Dies

Vece Paes, member of bronze-winning Indian hockey team at 1972 Olympics and father of tennis player Leander Paes dies at 80 years of age. pic.twitter.com/J9TXVCq9R5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)