In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked the Indian and global diaspora, Neha Gupta, an Indian-origin paediatrician based in the United States, is facing serious charges for allegedly murdering her 4-year-old daughter, Aria Talathi. According to authorities, Gupta not only killed the child but also staged the crime scene to make it appear as though the toddler had accidentally drowned in their backyard pool. The tragic incident has drawn intense media and public scrutiny, especially given Gupta’s professional background in child healthcare. The viral video covering the case, filled with shocking revelations and emotional details, has triggered widespread outrage and heartbreak. As investigations unfold, the question looms large: What led a respected doctor and mother to allegedly commit such a horrifying act? This developing story continues to capture national attention, with new twists emerging by the day.

Watch Video: Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber Update on Neha Gupta, Indian-Origin Paediatrician Who Is Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter Aria Talathi

