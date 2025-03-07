Today, March 7, the Supreme Court stayed a recent order of the Bombay High Court restraining a Pune-based restaurant from using the name "Burger King". The stay by the Supreme Court means that the Pune eatery can continue to operate under the name until the matter is decided by the Bombay HC. "The impugned order shall remain stayed. However, the Bombay High Court can continue to hear the appeal," the bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had stayed a Pune court's order which dismissed a trademark infringement suit filed by United States (US) fast-food giant Burger King Corporation against a Pune-based burger joint of the same name. The Burger King’s trademark suit revolves around US-based Burger King Corporation, which entered India in 2014, and a Pune restaurant that has been using the same name since 2008. Burger King vs Burger King: Iconic Burger Joint in Pune Allowed To Keep ‘Burger King’ Name After Winning 13-Year-Old Legal Battle Against US Food Giant.

The Impugned Order Shall Remain Stayed, Says SC

