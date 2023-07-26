A day after the closure of Palermo airport in Sicily due to raging wildfires, disturbing footage has emerged online on July 26, showing the wildfires advancing towards roads from both ends in Sicily. The video, shot from inside a moving car, captures the severity of the situation as wildfires continue to spread, exacerbated by the rising temperatures in Italy and Southern Europe. Greece Wildfires From Space Video: International Space Station Captures Horrors Of Forest Blaze From High Above.

Wildfires Seen Approaching Road in Sicily

Wildfires approach road in 🇮🇹 Sicily, Italy.pic.twitter.com/L8YQB9AFkG — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

