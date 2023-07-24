Greece is burning under multiple wildfires across the country. Amid this, a video has surfaced that shows how horrifying these wildfires are, as seen from space. The video, taken from International Space Station (ISS), reveals the intensity of the forest fires. The Greece wildfires appear at the 35-second mark on the video. Huge blazes on the island of Rhodes forced 19,000 to flee. Wildfires also broke out on the islands of Evia and Corfu. Greece Wildfire Video: Wildfires Continue To Rage on Rhodes Island, 19,000 People Evacuated.

Greece Wildfires From Space Video

WATCH: Wildfires of Greece visible from International Space Stationpic.twitter.com/fyCT3bRhaJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 24, 2023

Greece Wildfires From Space

Wildfires over Greece - visible from the @Space_Station. The City of Athens is bottom/center frame at 35s. Jul 23, 2023 17:49 EEST pic.twitter.com/ql5iWz4tfs — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) July 23, 2023

