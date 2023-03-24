In a big piece of news, World Athletics has banned transgender women from participating in female competitions and decided to tighten testosterone restrictions for the athletes. According to Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, the decision was based "on the overachieving need to protect the female category". Earlier World Aquatics took a similar decision in 2022. Tiffany Thomas, Trans Athlete, Wins Female NYC Cycling Event, Says She Feels Like a ‘Superhero’.

World Athletics Bans Transgender Women

World governing body bans transgender women athletes https://t.co/eASNDGxATE pic.twitter.com/TtOT0YgZ4B — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2023

