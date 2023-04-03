All the speculations of change in WWE ownership comes to an end as Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, has put a deal in place to acquire WWE at a valuation of $9.3 billion. The joint company is said to have the valuation of $21 Billion. WWE executive chairman and long-time owner Vince McMahon, the largest current shareholder of WWE, is set to stay the chairman of the new company formed together.

WWE to Merge With UFC

WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21 bln entertainment giant https://t.co/6cygJV9c3H pic.twitter.com/7upWqM8QC8 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2023

