Popular YouTuber and streamer YourFellowArab has allegedly been kidnapped in Haiti and held for ransom of USD 600,000, media reports said on Friday. YourFellowArab, whose real name is Addison Pierre Maalouf, was on the island to interview the man known popularly as Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cerisier, the most powerful gang leader in the country. More details are awaited. Operation Indravati: India Begins Operation To Evacuate Its Nationals From Haiti (See Pic).

YouTuber YourFellowArab Kidnapped

NEW: YouTuber "Your Fellow Arab" allegedly kidnapped in Haiti for $600,000 ransom while en route to meet gang leader Barbecue - reports pic.twitter.com/2FDp2dibCj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2024

