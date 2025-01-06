Mumbai, January 6: The year 2024 saw numerous milestones for Indian sports, with exceptional performances by athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as the Indian men's cricket team's T20 World Cup victory. The year was also marked by world titles in chess by Gukesh Dommaraju and Koneru Humpy, among other remarkable achievements. Let's take a moment and look at the top milestones in sports in 2024. Year Ender 2024: Look Back At Indian Men’s Cricket Team's T20 World Cup Win That Ended 11-Year ICC Trophy Drought.

Manu Bhaker's Two Olympic medals

Shooter Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals, including India's first-ever Olympic shooting medal for women, and partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol.

Double Gold Medal in Chess Olympiad

India achieved unprecedented success with double gold at the Chess Olympiad and world titles for Gukesh Dommaraju and Koneru Humpy. Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion, while Humpy won her second World Rapid Championship title.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Title

The Indian cricket team reclaimed the ICC Men's T20I World Cup title, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, ending a 17-year drought. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the team remained unbeaten and triumphed over South Africa in the final, with Jasprit Bumrah named Player of the Tournament. Top Seven Performers of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: From Travis Head to Jasprit Bumrah, Check Full List.

29 medals at Paris Paralympics

Indian para-athletes had a stellar showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, winning 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze. Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil won back-to-back gold medals, while Harvinder Singh secured India's first Paralympic gold in archery.

Neeraj Chopra's Silver Medal Paris Olympics

Indian athletes shone at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning six medals - one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra's silver in men's javelin throw made him part of an elite group of athletes with multiple Olympic medals.