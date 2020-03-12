Parupalli Kashyap Tweets to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan from 2020 All England Open, Shuttler Seeks Clarity on Whether Visa Suspension amid Coronavirus Outbreak Will Affect His Return to India

Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian badminton ace Parupalli Kashyap called on Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to seek clarification about their current situation following the government’s directive to suspend all existing visas from March 13, 2020, to April 15. India, late on Wednesday night, imposed a self-quarantine and barred all foreign nationals, as well as Indians in foreign lands from entering the country after suspending all exiting visas, except for those with diplomatic, official and UN visas. And Kashyap, who along with several other top Indian shuttlers, is currently in England for 2020 All England Badminton Championship, sought help from the Union Health Minister regarding their situation and possibilities of making a return into the country, once their campaign ends in England. IPL 2020: Foreign Players' Participation in Doubt Until April 15 After Fresh Visa Restrictions by India Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

“We are in Birmingham for a tournament and we are not sure about our situation considering the health advisory issued yesterday. Can we please speak to you urgently? Kashyap wrote in his SOS to Harsh Vardhan. The 33-year-old also tagged Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy in his emergency message to the Indian Union Health Minister. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry.

Parupalli Kashyap Sends SOS to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Sir @drharshvardhan we are in Birmingham for a tournament and we are not sure about our situation considering the health advisory issued yesterday. Can we please speak to you urgently? .@NSaina @srikidambi @pranaav6 @sikkireddy @bwfmedia @YonexAllEngland — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 12, 2020

India’s decision to impose self-quarantine came hours after the UN declared Novel Coronavirus a Pandemic and urged every nation to prepare themselves for the global spread of this virus, which has already claimed an approx. 4300 lives. So far in India, 73 people have been affected by the virus. India decision to suspend all existing visas come into effect from midnight March 13 and will be in place till April 15.

Meanwhile, Kashyap, along with Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, have crushed out of the opening round in the singles category of All England Open Championship 2020 badminton tournament. Kashyap retired hurt in his 1st round match against Indonesia’s Hiren Rhustavito, while Srikanth was outplayed by defending Olympic champion and 3rd seed Chen Long in straight sets. Their progress into Tokyo Olympics look bleak after opening-round exits.