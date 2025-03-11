The All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 is set to be played at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England from March 11 to March 16, 2025. Organized by Badminton England, the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 is the seventh tournament of the 2025 BWF World Tour. The competition is also a part of the All England Open, first held in 1899. The mega badminton tournament will span across five events: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. The competition nets a total prize value of 1,450,000 USD. PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty To Lead Indian Challenge in All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

All England Open Badminton Championships is being held in Birmingham since 1994, and the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 is the 115th edition of the tournament overall. Winners of the singles events will receive prize money of 101,500 USD, while Doubles winners will get 107,300 USD. The first round of the competition, that is the Round of 32 games will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), with a match in Mixed Doubles. Several Indian badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, H. S. Prannoy, PV Sindhu, and legendary duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty are taking part in the All England Open 2025.

Which Channel Will Show All England Open 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the All England Open 2025 Live Telecast in India on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. Badminton In 2025: All England Open Championship, World Championships In Focus For India Shuttlers.

Which Channel Will Show All England Open 2025 Live Streaming in India?

There are two platforms providing viewing options for the All England Open Badminton Championships 2025 for fans in India. The All England Open 2025 Live Streaming in India can be watched on the newly launched JioHotsar app and website, along with the BWF TV YouTube Channel.

