New Delhi, August 13: Badminton player N. Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C. have tested positive for Covid-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The pair had been part of the ongoing badminton national camp at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. The academy has been closed for sanitisation, SAI said.

"Both Sikki and Kiran are asymptomatic. Both are locals of Hyderabad and were attending the camp from their homes. The academy has been closed down for sanitisation. All primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are undergoing RT PCR test," SAI said in its statement. Karun Nair Health Update: Kings XI Punjab Batsman Recovers from COVID-19, Ready for IPL 2020 in UAE.

"SAI conducted a mandatory Covid test on all the athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff attending the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid-19. All necessary precautions as per the protocols are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible," said national coach Pullela Gopichand.

The national camp got underway on August 7. Apart from Reddy, the players in the camp include reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu, former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth, star men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sikki's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa.

Former world no. 1 Saina Nehwal is expected to join the camp in the coming weeks. She is currently training at an adjacent facility with husband and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap.

