New Delhi, October 20: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu on Tuesday insisted that there is no rift within her family, adding that she has travelled to London to work on her "nutrition and recovery needs". In a social media post, the 25-year-old also said she has no problem with national coach Pullela Gopichand or the facilities available at his academy in Hyderabad where the national camp is currently underway.

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. In fact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard (sic.)," said Sindhu in the statement which she released on her social media handles. PV Sindhu Reveals How Her Father Inspired Her to Play Sports.

PV Sindhu's Instagram Post

"Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake? Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members every day. Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," she added.

Her statement comes after media reports suggested that she had travelled to England amid tensions in her family. The Olympic silver medallist further threatened legal proceedings against those "spreading false news".

Earlier, Sindhu had posted an image with Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. "Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with Rebecca Randell. Three months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve!!" she had said in her caption.

