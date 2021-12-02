After winning the first match in the Group stage, PV Sindhu is all set to play against Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the group stage match. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So this is the second time in the last few weeks that the Indian badminton stalwart is meeting Yvonne Li. Not very long ago, PV Sindhu met the same opponent in the Indonesian Open 2021. BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Defeats Line Christophersen To Begin Campaign in Style.

The Indian shuttler ended up having the last laugh. Talking about her performance in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021, she went on to beat Line Christophersen. She won the match, 21-14, 21-16. Line was done and dusted by Sindhu just within 38 minutes of the game and the Indian shuttler stands on top of the Group A points table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played in Bali. The match will take place on December 1, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to tentatively begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans can also watch PV Sindhu vs Yvonne Li match online. Since the Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match. The official account of the BWF World Tour Finals will be bringing live updates of the game.

