BERK vs ZUH Dream11 Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team for Berkut vs Zuhro Match in Tajikistan Basketball League

Berkut (BERK) will take on Zuhro (ZUH) each other in the second round of fixtures in the Tajikistan Basketball League competition. BERK vs ZUH match will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 10:30 am on March 28, 2020 (Saturday) in the country’s national basketball league. Both teams have played three games in the competition so far and have won just once, losing the other two encounters. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 tips to create a team for Berkut vs Zuhro match ns Tajikistan Basketball League can scroll down below for more details.

Berkut are on a two-game losing streak at the moment after tasting victory their opening match of the tournament. They were defeated by BC 33 in their previous encounter and will look to get back to winning ways. Zuhro, on the other hand, lost a close encounter against Legends in their previous game as they fell to an 81-88 defeat. This will be an important match for both the sides as they hope to get some momentum back.

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Point-Guard – R Markov (ZUH) should be the point guard in your team.

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shooting-Guard – B Murodov (BERK) must be selected as your shooting guard for this game.

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Small-Forward – M Pardev (ZUH), A Dasturi (ZUH) and T Salikhov (BERK) should be the small-forwards for your team.

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Power-Forward – A Kurtenko (BERK) and A Tisabaev (BERK) must be the power-forwards in your team.

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Centre – The remaining slot in your team should be filled by R Bashmakov (BERK).

Berkut vs Zuhro, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: R Markov (ZUH), B Murodov (BERK), M Pardev (ZUH), A Dasturi (ZUH), T Salikhov (BERK), A Kurtenko (BERK), R Bashmakov (BERK) and A Tisabaev (BERK).

R Malkov (ZUH) should be selected as your captain for this game while A Kurtenko (BERK) must be picked as vice-captain.